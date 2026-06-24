Russian attacks kill 10, injure 72 across Ukraine over past day as deadly ballistic missile strike rocks Kryvyi Rih

Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 72 across Ukraine over the past day, with Kryvyi Rih among the hardest-hit areas after a ballistic missile strike on the city, regional authorities said on June 24.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at around 11 a.m. local time, killing three people and injuring 30 others, including five in critical condition. Another victim later died in the hospital, raising the death toll to four, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"They were civilians who were living, working, and building their futures in their hometown when Russian terror cut their lives short," Hanzha said.

Beyond the strike on Kryvyi Rih, Russian attacks killed a 70-year-old man and two women, aged 40 and 44, and injured six others in the Nikopol district over the past day, according to the local authorities.

The strikes were part of a broader Russian drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 101 drones overnight, while Ukrainian air defenses downed or jammed 95 of them, the Air Force reported. Six drones hit five locations, while drone debris fell at six additional sites, the report read.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks on the region and its regional center killed one person and injured 12 others over the past day. Russian forces carried out 1,021 strikes on 38 settlements across the oblast, the local authorities said.

Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast killed one person and injured six others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The victim, a 56-year-old woman, was killed in a drone strike on the town of Balakliia.

In Sumy Oblast, two men were injured in a Russian attack on the Sumy community, while a 58-year-old woman was wounded in a drone strike on the Romny community, the local authorities said.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast, the local authorities said.

Russian attacks injured six civilians in the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.