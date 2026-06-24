Crimea power plant reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones as peninsula faces outages

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a thermal power plant and an electric substation in occupied Crimea overnight on June 24, social media channels reported as Ukraine ramps up pressure on the peninsula.

Power outages followed after explosions were recorded at the targeted Simferopol Power Station, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus.

Meanwhile, Sevastopol's main electric substation was struck several times, leaving the entire city without power, pro-Ukrainian Telegram news channel Crimean Wind reported.

The attack comes as occupation authorities say that widespread power outages have left approximately half of the peninsula without electricity.

Gas stations in occupied Crimea have also been instructed to completely suspend sales of fuel to civilians beginning June 21 as Ukraine steps up drone strikes on energy infrastructure across the peninsula.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

On June 23, a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal, fuel facilities, and military infrastructure across occupied Crimea were struck in a large-scale overnight Ukrainian operation, Ukrainian military officials said.

Overnight on June 22, Ukrainian drones targeted a power plant in Crimea, with additional strikes reported in other occupied territories and Russia's Moscow Oblast, social media channels reported.

Russian air defenses were engaged as Ukrainian drones targeted the Tavriyska thermal power plant in a massive attack, Pro-Ukrainian Telegram news channel Crimean Wind reported.