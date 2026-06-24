Moscow Oil Refinery unlikely to resume operations this year, Reuters reports

Moscow's largest oil refinery is unlikely to resume production this year after suffering extensive damage in recent Ukrainian drone attacks, Reuters reported on June 24, citing industry sources.

Located in Moscow's Kapotnya district, the Moscow Oil Refinery is the primary supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to the Russian capital and the surrounding Moscow region. The facility was struck twice by Ukrainian drones earlier this month, forcing it to halt operations.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, repairs at the refinery are expected to take at least six months, potentially keeping the facility offline through the end of 2026.

"It will take at least half a year to repair," one industry source told Reuters.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is operated by Gazprom Neft, one of Russia's largest oil companies. According to the latest available data, the facility processed 11.6 million metric tons of crude oil in 2024. It also produced 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel fuel, making it one of Russia's most important refining facilities.

read also Regions across Russia impose gasoline sales restrictions as Ukrainian strikes deepen fuel crisis

The outage is expected to add pressure to Russia's fuel market, which has already experienced shortages, rising prices, and supply disruptions following repeated attacks on refining infrastructure across the country.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone strikes on Russian energy assets, including multiple strikes on facilities in and around Moscow. The campaign has focused on oil refineries and fuel depots, which are critical to sustaining Russia's war effort.

The June 18 strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery was the largest-ever drone attack against the Russian capital of the entire full-scale war. Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed damage to the refinery, saying the the strike triggered a fire and damaged refining infrastructure at the plant.

The effects of Ukraine's refinery strikes have been felt across the country. Over a dozen Russian regions have introduced restrictions on fuel sales and the Kremlin has already imposed temporary export bans on gasoline and get fuel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on June 23 that Moscow was considering an additional temporary ban on diesel exports to stabilize domestic supplies.