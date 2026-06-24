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Russian drone strikes across Sumy Oblast injure 15, including 3 children

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian drone strikes across Sumy Oblast injure 15, including 3 children
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Konotop, Sumy Oblast, which set a cinema building on fire and injured at least six people on June 24, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast)

A series of Russian drone strikes across Sumy Oblast on June 24 injured at least 15 civilians, including three children, regional authorities reported.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in multiple communities, including two gas stations in Sumy, a cinema building in the city of Konotop, and infrastructure in the community of Putyvl.

"Today, 15 civilians who were injured as a result of enemy attacks across Sumy region sought medical assistance," Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a Telegram post, adding that some victims suffered physical injuries while others experienced acute stress reactions.

Among the injured were an 11-year-old boy in Konotop, a 6-year-old boy in Sumy, and a 15-year-old teenager in Putyvl.

Four of the injured were hospitalized, with three reported to be in serious condition and under medical supervision, according to the administration.

Sumy, located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, faces frequent cross-border drone, missile, and artillery attacks throughout the full-scale war due to its proximity to Russian territory.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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