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'No real step toward ending war' — Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 23

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by Polina Moroziuk
'No real step toward ending war' — Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 23
Aftermath of a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 23, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram). 

A Russian ballistic missile strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih killed at least three people and injured 23 others on June 23, local authorities reported.

Kryvyi Rih, one of the main industrial centers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, came under a Russian ballistic missile attack at around 11 a.m. local time, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

The strike hit a civilian infrastructure site. Among the 23 injured, at least three are in serious condition, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every such day and every Russian strike prove that the pressure on the aggressor over this war is insufficient," Zelensky wrote on X.

"It is important that the world not remain silent about the fact that Russia has still taken no real step toward ending this war," the president added.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where a fire broke out following the impact. The fire was extinguished at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

Russian attacks continue to cause civilian casualties across Ukraine on a daily basis. Overnight on June 23, regional authorities reported at least 5 deaths and 49 injuries nationwide.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was among the affected regions, where Russian strikes killed one person and injured 10 others over the previous day.

May 2026 was the deadliest month since April 2022, according to a June 12 report by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU). The mission verified at least 274 civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month, marking the highest monthly casualty toll recorded in the past four years.

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UkraineKryvyi RihDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesRussian attack
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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