Amid UK political turmoil, Andy Burnham's rise offers reassurance to Ukraine

Andy Burnham, Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Despite the political uncertainty following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, Britain's support for Ukraine is unlikely to waver under Andy Burnham, the frontrunner to become the country's next leader and a consistent advocate for Kyiv.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office last year, the United Kingdom has emerged as one of Ukraine's strongest backers, providing military, financial, and diplomatic support as Washington's commitment became less predictable.

The prospect of a leadership transition in the U.K. has raised concerns in Kyiv about whether domestic political problems could weaken one of Ukraine's most important allies.

"I have resolutely supported Ukraine and Ukrainian mayors since 2022," Burnham said in May. "I believe the British Right's closeness to Putin is a risk to our national security."

Who is Burnham?

Burnham is one of the Labor Party's most prominent politicians. He served as a member of parliament since 2001 and held several senior positions throughout his career, including health secretary, culture secretary, and chief secretary to the treasury.

In 2017, Burnham was elected mayor of Greater Manchester and secured reelection in 2021 and 2024.

As Starmer's standing in the country and among his own party members weakened, Burnham emerged as a potential contender for the leadership role. As only sitting members of parliament can hold government posts, Burnham was tasked with winning a by-election in Makerfield, a constituency in Greater Manchester.

Following Burnham's return to parliament, Starmer announced on June 22 that he would resign as Labor Party leader opening way for a potential leadership contest. No one is, however, expected to compete with Burnham for the role.

During his resignation speech, Starmer noted support for Ukraine and the restoration of ties with European allies among his government's key achievements.

Then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) stand outside 10 Downing Street after their meeting in London, United Kingdom on June 23, 2025. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"Keir, thank you for all our cooperation, your support, and the joint decisions that have helped make our Europe and our protection of life stronger," President Volodymyr Zelensky said following Starmer's resignation.

Support for Ukraine

While some in Kyiv have expressed concern that a new government could become more inward-looking, analysts do not expect Burnham to shift the country's approach.

"(Burnham) is pro-Ukrainian, but not very experienced in foreign policy," Volodymyr Kurennoy, former co-chair of the U.K.–Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, said.

"There is a possibility that he will prioritize domestic policy."

Even so, Burnham has been among the most vocal British politicians supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

As mayor of Greater Manchester, he linked the region's response to a broader message of solidarity with Ukraine, pledging support for Ukrainian refugees.

He also supported humanitarian initiatives, including fundraising efforts, and said that local governments could contribute to Ukraine's recovery through medical assistance.

Labour Party candidate Andy Burnham addresses supporters outside the Labour Party campaign office in Ashton-in-Makerfield, England, on June 18, 2026. (Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2023, Burnham helped establish the Unbroken Cities Network, which brought together the mayors of Lviv, Liverpool, and Manchester.

The initiative supported Ukrainian communities affected by Russian attacks and promoted rehabilitation programs for people injured during Moscow's war.

"We must not allow Russia to prevail in achieving its objectives in Ukraine," Burnham said in 2024. "It is essential that we continue to support Ukraine in every possible way."

Kurennoy said the issue is not Burnham's stance on Ukraine, but the fact that the Labor Party's internal crisis remains unresolved.

"Starmer has gone, but the crisis in the Labor Party has not," he said, noting that the political instability previously seen in the Conservative Party could now be repeated.

"And Nigel Farage is waiting," he added, suggesting that the Reform U.K. leader, known for his skepticism toward Ukraine, is positioning himself for an early general election.

A snap election remains an unlikely scenario given Labor's commanding majority in parliament. According to the most recent YouGov poll, conducted on June 21-22, the Reform U.K. party is leading the polls with 25% of the vote. The Labor Party is polling third with 18%.