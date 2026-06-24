Russia redeploys air defenses to Moscow, Kerch Bridge as Ukrainian strikes intensify, military intelligence says

Ukraine's long-range strike campaign has forced Russia to redeploy air defense systems to protect Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, weakening coverage in other Russian regions and occupied territories, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 24, citing military intelligence (HUR).

"In practice, these are the two areas the Russians have been ordered to defend at the expense of weakening other sectors of their territory and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Zelensky said after a meeting with Ukraine's military intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko.

The statement came after Ukraine launched two attacks on Moscow within a week, damaging a local oil refinery, and stepped up strikes on occupied Crimea as part of its plan for a "logistical lockdown."

The bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, previously suffered heavy damage in Ukrainian attacks in October 2022 and July 2023.

Despite these strikes, Russia has worked to maintain the bridge's operational status due to its strategic and symbolic importance. Yet the bridge, vital for supplying provisions and fuel to Russian forces, has been repeatedly disrupted by recent Ukrainian strikes.

Zelensky added that recent Ukrainian attacks had also destroyed more than 60,000 metric tons of ammunition at a Russian Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg and hit defense industry facilities producing radio electronics and other military components.

Zelensky did not specify which facilities he was referring to or when the strikes took place.

Ukrainian officials had also reviewed intelligence on Russia's missile production and strategic aviation capabilities, the president said.

"We are preparing new, entirely justified steps in response to Russia's prolongation of the war and its strikes against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Moscow has adapted its strike campaign against Ukrainian cities, increasingly focusing multiple ballistic missiles on specific targets in an effort to overwhelm air defenses. Such attacks pose a particular challenge for Ukraine amid shortages of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.

The strikes come as Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval rating faces growing pressure amid intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russia.

Putin has also begun commenting more publicly on the strikes. Following the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow on June 18, Putin accused Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt energy supplies and the tourism season.