KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,207,910 troops in Ukraine since 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,207,910 troops in Ukraine since 2022
Ukrainian infantry soldiers from the 156th Brigade train at a snow-covered training ground in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 27, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,207,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 31.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,481 tanks, 23,845 armored fighting vehicles, 72,247 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,642 artillery systems, 1,586 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 97,684 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

read also

Ukraine’s military reportedly strikes oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine’s military reportedly struck oil depots in the various Russian and Russian-occupied regions late on Dec. 30, Russian Telegram media channels reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Become a member – go ad‑free


UkraineRussiaRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 31
Tuesday, December 30
 (Updated:  )
Trump 'very angry' about alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Dec. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Ukraine had tried to attack Putin's residence, an allegation Kyiv has denied. "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it," Trump said.

Zelensky announces upcoming high-level meetings in Ukraine, France.

National security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing countries, led by the U.K. and France, have agreed to meet in Ukraine on Jan. 3, according to Zelensky. The meeting will be followed by another meeting among state leaders, planned for Jan. 6 in France.

Monday, December 29
Show More

Editors' Picks