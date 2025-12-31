General Staff: Russia has lost 1,207,910 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,207,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 31.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,481 tanks, 23,845 armored fighting vehicles, 72,247 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,642 artillery systems, 1,586 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 97,684 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.



