War

Ukraine's military reportedly strikes Russian-occupied oil depot in Luhansk Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
A purported photo of a fire after Ukraine's military reportedly struck an oil depot in the Russian-occupied community of Rovenky in Luhansk Oblast. (Exilenova_plus/Telegran)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck an oil depot in the Russian-occupied community of Rovenky in Luhansk Oblast, Russian Telegram media channels reported on Dec. 30.

Photos and videos posted to social media and filmed by local residents appear to show large flames emanating the oil depot.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify reports of the strikes. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used in the reported strike, Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

It is not the first time the depot has been hit as Ukraine increases drone attacks on oil infrastructure. In October 2024, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed Ukrainian troops in cooperation with the intelligence service (HUR) struck the depot.

Earlier this month, Russian oil prices dropped to the lowest level since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

Ukraine war latest updates: Ukraine faces no mobilization restrictions under proposed U.S. peace plan, Syrskyi says
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates, updated 9 times today. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed new decrees launching year-round military conscription starting in 2026 and authorizing the use of reservists to protect critical infrastructure, signaling a deeper militarization of Russian society.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
