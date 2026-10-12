From London to Sumy: thank you for standing with Kordon.Media

Dear supporters,

We made it! In just one evening in London, you raised £9,855 for Kordon.Media, a news outlet from Sumy, a region bordering Russia. These funds will help Kordon prepare for the upcoming winter and keep reporting from Sumy and the surrounding region amid Russia’s daily attacks.

Thanks to you, the team reporting on the war from their own home region will have generators and charging stations to power through blackouts; heaters and electric blankets to stay warm in freezing temperatures; and first aid kits for emergencies during attacks.

For Kordon.Media, this show of solidarity in London, more than 2,000 kilometers from Sumy, proves they are not alone.

“For a local outlet that works at the edge of civilization under constant shelling, this support is a powerful gesture of solidarity and understanding of the importance of the work we do. It proves that the world sees our reality – the one in which survival becomes an everyday duty – and cares,” says Alyona Yatsyna, a war reporter and co-founder of Kordon.Media.

Your support comes at a crucial moment, as Russia intensifies its strikes on Ukraine and targets energy infrastructure again.

All funds raised, minus banking fees, will go to Kordon.Media. The amount raised above our goal will help the team cover rising costs, as prices for heaters and generators climb ahead of winter.

We’ll make sure the funds reach Kordon as soon as possible so the team can start buying what they need for the winter. According to the team’s estimates, procurement will take about one to two months.

We will keep you updated on the progress.

Thank you once more for joining the Kyiv Independent’s live journalism event in London and for donating to Kordon.Media. In a single evening, you supported two independent Ukrainian media outlets at once.

Your support once again proved that independent reporting in wartime conditions stands a chance to survive without government funding, wealthy owners or paywalls.

With gratitude,

The Kyiv Independent team

