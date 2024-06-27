Skip to content
Forbes Ukraine: Ikea decides to reopen store in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 9:26 AM 1 min read
Ikea logo is seen in Manama, Bahrain on March 4, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Swedish furniture giant Ikea decided in May to make plans to reopen its store in Kyiv, Forbes Ukraine reported on June 27, citing two managers of shopping centers and two commercial real estate consultants.

Ikea opened its first store in Kyiv's Blockbuster Mall on Feb. 1, 2021. Like other multinational brands, Ikea closed its store when Russia launched its full-scale invasion just over a year later.

The company's "main priority for the resumption of store operations in Kyiv is the safety of our employees and customers," the Ingka Group, which is part of the Ikea group, told Forbes Ukraine in a comment.

Blockbuster Mall "refused to comment due to a non-disclosure agreement," Forbes Ukraine said.

"The return and success of H&M was an important signal for the head office of Ikea, and they also closely followed the recovery of Inditex," one of Forbes Ukraine's sources told the outlet.

H&M reopened in November 2023, while Inditex, a Spanish-owned multinational company that owns Zara and other brands, reopened some of their stores in Kyiv on April 3.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry had confirmed in March that the company would gradually resume operations in Ukraine.

Ikea suspended business in Russia in March 2022 and fully exited the country in 2023.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.