Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kuleba: Foreign Ministry working to bring IKEA, H&M, Zara back to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 15, 2023 9:43 PM 1 min read
The shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, in June 2022 after it was targeted and destroyed by Russian forces. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministry is working to bring global brands like IKEA, H&M, and Zara, which ceased operations in Ukraine after the full-scale war started in 2022, back to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 15.

Kuleba noted that McDonald's resumed operations in Ukraine after he held a phone call with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, adding that the fast food chain's return to Ukraine is a green light for investors.

"I believe that the more international businesses work here (in Ukraine), the more confidence in victory it will add," Kuleba said.

H&M said it will open up shop again in Ukraine beginning in November. The Swedish fashion retailer first opened in Kyiv in August 2018 and closed due to the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"In close dialogue with partners and authorities," the company plans to "gradually reopen" more stores in the country from November, H&M Group said in a press release.

IKEA, meanwhile, opened it's first store in Ukraine on Feb. 1, 2021, just over a year before the full-scale war began.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
