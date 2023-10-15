Kuleba: Foreign Ministry working to bring IKEA, H&M, Zara back to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministry is working to bring global brands like IKEA, H&M, and Zara, which ceased operations in Ukraine after the full-scale war started in 2022, back to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 15.

Kuleba noted that McDonald's resumed operations in Ukraine after he held a phone call with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, adding that the fast food chain's return to Ukraine is a green light for investors.

"I believe that the more international businesses work here (in Ukraine), the more confidence in victory it will add," Kuleba said.

H&M said it will open up shop again in Ukraine beginning in November. The Swedish fashion retailer first opened in Kyiv in August 2018 and closed due to the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"In close dialogue with partners and authorities," the company plans to "gradually reopen" more stores in the country from November, H&M Group said in a press release.

IKEA, meanwhile, opened it's first store in Ukraine on Feb. 1, 2021, just over a year before the full-scale war began.