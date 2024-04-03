Zara, Bershka, other fashion brands reopen stores in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Zara, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and other foreign brands reopened some of their stores in Kyiv on April 3.

The media outlet RBC-Ukraine shared videos of long lines of people waiting to enter the stores.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed in March that Inditex, a Spanish-owned multinational company that owns Zara and other brands, would gradually resume operations in Ukraine.

Approximately 20 physical stores will reopen in Kyiv.

Many foreign brands suspended their business in Ukraine following the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

McDonald's, H&M, the Danish jeweler Pandora, and French cosmetics company Yves Rocher are among some of the major foreign retailers that have reopened in Ukraine since then.

The foreign ministry said in a statement in March that it would continue to work on restoring international business in Ukraine, bringing in new companies in order to "deepen the country's integration into the global economy."