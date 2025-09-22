KI logo
For first time, Ukraine hits 2 Russian amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, intelligence claims

by Kateryna Denisova
Footage purported to show Ukraine's attack on Russian Be-12 "Chayka" amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea on Sept. 21, 2025. (HUR)

For the first time, Ukrainian forces hit two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 22.

The attack was carried out on Sept. 21 by HUR’s special unit "Prymary," according to the statement.

"This is the first-ever strike on a Be-12 in history," the agency said.

The Soviet-designed Be-12 Chayka (NATO reporting name Mail) is an anti-submarine amphibious aircraft equipped with high-value systems used for detecting and engaging submarines.

Separately, Ukrainian forces also struck one Russian Mi-8 helicopter, HUR claimed.

A day earlier, on Sept. 21, the agency reported it had destroyed three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims

Crimea, illegally occupied by Russia in 2014, has become a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes against military infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

In the evening of Sept. 21, Ukrainian drones struck the Foros resort in the peninsula, causing damage and casualties, according to Russian proxies. The alleged target, the Foros Sanatorium, is a luxury resort located near four Russian state dachas — country homes of Russia's political elite.

UkraineRussiaWarCrimeaUkraine's military intelligence
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

