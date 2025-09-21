3 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, radar station destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's HUR says

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 21.

"The Russian invaders' air fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea has been reduced again as a result of successful combat operations," HUR wrote on Telegram.

The Mi-8 is a medium-lift helicopter widely used by Russia for transport, reconnaissance, and combat support. It can carry troops and equipment or be outfitted as a gunship.

The radar destroyed was identified as the 55Zh6U Nebo-U, a mobile early-warning system capable of detecting stealth aircraft and cruise missiles at long ranges.

Such radars provide critical targeting data for surface-to-air missile systems.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of Ukrainian attacks against Russian helicopters and a radar station in occupied Crimea. Footage published on Sept. 21, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

The agency did not disclose the exact location of the strike.

Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has remained one of the key targets for Ukrainian operations against Russian military infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion.

On Sept. 9, HUR reported targeting two radar stations, and on Sept. 1, it said it destroyed two Mi-8 helicopters and struck a Russian tugboat.