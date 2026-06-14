Russian attacks kill at least 4, injure 22 across Ukraine over the past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured 22 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 14.

Russian forces launched 98 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, against Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Air defenses intercepted 91 drones, while seven struck six locations, and debris fell in four locations.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed, and four were injured following Russian strikes over the past day, the National Police of Ukraine reported. Russia used guided aerial bombs, FPV (first-person view) drones, artillery, and mortars. All of the victims were struck by drones, including a 69-year-old man whose bicycle came under attack. The man was injured.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and nine were injured over the past day, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin. The front-line cities of Druzhkivka and Sloviansk came under attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed, and three were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 830 strikes against 41 settlements across the oblast over the past day, according to the authorities. Russian attacks on the oblast continued into the following morning.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The strikes damaged private homes, a car dealership, a warehouse, and agricultural machinery.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured as Russian forces attacked 10 settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia employed a range of weapons, including guided aerial bombs, Shahed-type drones, Molniya drones, FPV drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.