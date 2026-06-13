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Orban secures new term as Fidesz party leader despite election defeat

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Orban secures new term as Fidesz party leader despite election defeat
Viktor Orban addresses supporters in Budapest, Hungary on April 12, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP / Getty Images)

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was re-elected leader of the Fidesz party on June 13, securing another one-year term despite the party's defeat in April's parliamentary elections.

Orban received 729 votes from 737 delegates at a party congress, Reuters reported, citing Hungary's state news agency MTI. He ran unopposed.

Speaking before the vote, Orban acknowledged responsibility for the election loss and vowed to remain politically active.

"I do not give up, I never, never, never, never, never give up," he told delegates.

Orban said Fidesz had been a "fantastic governing party" during its 16 years in power but must adapt to its new role in opposition while preparing for a potential return to government.

His political future had come under scrutiny after Fidesz's defeat, with some former allies publicly urging him to leave politics — a rare display of dissent within a party closely associated with Orban since he returned to power in 2010.

Fidesz governed Hungary for 16 years before losing power in April and faced sustained criticism from domestic opponents and international observers over what they described as democratic backsliding. Critics accused Orban's governments of weakening democratic institutions, including judicial independence and media freedom.

The European Parliament previously said Hungary could no longer be considered a full democracy, citing concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and checks on executive power.

Orban also emerged as one of Ukraine's most vocal critics within the European Union following Russia's full-scale invasion. Hungary frequently opposed EU initiatives aimed at supporting Kyiv and maintained closer ties with Moscow than many of its European partners. Budapest repeatedly delayed or blocked decisions requiring unanimous approval, including measures related to military aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

The change in government has raised expectations of a shift in Hungary's foreign policy. Prime Minister Peter Magyar has sought to reset relations with Ukraine and strengthen cooperation with European allies, marking a departure from many of Orban's positions.

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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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