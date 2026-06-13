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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,381,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,381,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine secure a frontline road after detecting a Russian FPV drone in the Donetsk region on May 27, 2026 in Donetsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,381,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 13.

The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,015 tanks, 24,739 armored combat vehicles, 106,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 43,953 artillery systems, 1,865 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,418 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 347,033 drones, 1,648 unmanned ground vehicles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the war, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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