Marine terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai ablaze after Ukrainian strike, governor says

A marine terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a southern Russian region on the Black Sea coast, caught fire during a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on June 13, according to local authorities.

Ukraine has not commented on the reports yet.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said drones targeted the Temryuk district, where a fire broke out at the facility.

"One person died and three were injured," Kondratyev said, adding that emergency crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

Russian authorities said 96 personnel and more than 30 pieces of equipment, including units from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, had been deployed to contain the fire.

While Russian authorities did not identify the facility, Ukrainian Telegram monitoring groups reported fire signatures at the Tamanneftegaz liquefied petroleum gas terminal on the Taman Peninsula in Temryuk district. Additional fire signatures were also reported near warehouse infrastructure in the area.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

The Tamanneftegaz terminal is one of Russia's largest facilities for handling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and forms part of the broader port infrastructure used to export energy products through the Black Sea and Sea of Azov region. The complex includes storage facilities for propane and butane and has previously been targeted by Ukrainian strikes.

On June 11, a Ukrainian long-range drone strike damaged the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, one of southern Russia's largest oil processing facilities, and triggered a fire at the site.

The latest attack is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Russia's oil, fuel, and export infrastructure. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck refineries, oil depots, pumping stations, and export terminals across Russia, seeking to disrupt industries that generate revenue for Moscow's war effort and supply fuel to the Russian military.