Ukraine reports new strikes on bridges linking Crimea with mainland

Ukrainian forces struck bridges linking occupied Crimea with Russian-held territory in mainland Ukraine overnight on June 13, a Ukrainian military unit confirmed.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted transport links connecting Crimea with other occupied areas in southern Ukraine as part of a broader effort to complicate Russian supply routes and logistics to front-line troops.

Volodymyr Saldo, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Kherson Oblast, claimed Ukrainian forces targeted bridges in the Chonhar area during the night.

According to Saldo, traffic toward the Dzhankoi checkpoint was temporarily suspended, while a bridge connecting Henichesk with the Arabat Spit was damaged, and traffic restrictions were imposed.

Ukraine's Da Vinci 1st Separate Assault Regiment later confirmed strikes on the Chonhar road bridge, a railway bridge, a pontoon crossing, and military trucks in the area.

"The throughput capacity of the pontoons is low, forcing trucks to queue up for them and become ready targets for us," the unit said in a statement, adding that the operation was "part of a unified plan" to disrupt Russian logistics routes from occupied Crimea.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The strikes come two days after Ukraine confirmed a strike on the Armiansk bridge connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine. The Da Vinci 1st Separate Assault Regiment said on June 11 that the attack destroyed around 50 Russian military vehicles carrying ammunition and fuel and rendered the crossing unusable.

Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Magyar," said on June 11 that Kyiv aimed to isolate occupied Crimea by disrupting key military logistics routes to the peninsula.