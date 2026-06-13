Local market hit in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russian attacks kill 8, injure 62 across Ukraine

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 8 civilians and injured a further 62 over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 13.

Russian forces launched 118 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses intercepted 110 drones, while three impacts were recorded at three locations.

In a morning attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck several communities in Synelnykove district with drones and guided aerial bombs, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and a local market, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Nine people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized, including a 40-year-old man in serious condition.

Separately, a 60-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in Russian attacks on the region on the evening of June 12. More than 50 strikes involving drones and artillery targeted communities in Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts, Hanzha reported.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were killed and 17 injured as Russian forces carried out more than 70 attacks against 31 settlements, regional authorities said. A woman was killed when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle in Bilopillia, while another woman was killed after a drone hit her home in the Seredyna-Buda community.

In front-line Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured over the past day, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin. The victim was killed in Druzhkivka, while residents of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Druzhkivka were among those injured. Russian forces attacked settlements across the oblast 20 times.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and eight injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 871 strikes against 49 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 15 injured as Russian forces struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Russian attacks damaged 10 apartment buildings, 27 private homes, businesses, a store, a cell tower, utility infrastructure, agricultural equipment, and private vehicles.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and three injured as Russian forces attacked 17 settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia employed a range of weapons, including guided aerial bombs, Geran-type drones, Molniya drones, FPV drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Three people were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast after Russian Shahed-type drones targeted the region overnight, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. A 44-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were injured in Mykolaiv, while a 35-year-old man was wounded in the village of Blahodatne following a separate drone strike.