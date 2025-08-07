Inflicting 'serious losses,' Ukraine strikes Russian radar systems, landing craft in Crimea, intelligence claims

Drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) struck multiple high-value Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, including a fast assault landing craft and three radar stations, the agency reported on Aug. 7.

Among the targets hit was a Project 02510 BK-16 vessel, a high-speed landing craft for coastal operations and troop transport. The drone strike reportedly caused fire damage to the ship.

The attack also destroyed or damaged several radar installations essential to Russia's air defense system on the peninsula.

These included the Nebo-SVU, a long-range radar capable of detecting aircraft and ballistic missiles; the Podlet-K1, which identifies low-flying targets; and the 96L6E, a mobile air surveillance radar.

0:00 / 1× Ukraine's military intelligence hit a landing craft in Crimea and other targets, as shown in footage from Aug. 7, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

"After serious losses of air defense facilities on the peninsula... Russian occupiers in Crimea have begun hiding their expensive military facilities in dome structures," the agency added.

One such dome, located at the Ai-Petri peak, was reportedly targeted in the strike. Ukrainian forces claim it housed equipment belonging to the 3rd Radio Technical Regiment of Russia's air defense forces.

Details of the operation remain undisclosed. Earlier in the morning, Russian media reported a series of explosions across the peninsula. Russia's Defense Ministry said it had shot down 18 drones over Crimea between 6:20 and 10:35 a.m. Moscow time.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.