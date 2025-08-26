Become a member
Drones reportedly hit railway infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea amid Ukrainian strike

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek

A plume of smoke rising above a railway station in Krasnohvardiiske in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, on Aug. 26, 2025. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

Drones struck railway infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea on Aug. 26, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack.

A substation at the railway station in the Krasnohvardiiske town was hit, the pro-Ukrainian news channel wrote, sharing footage of smoke rising above the site.

The Telegram channel also reported a strike against railway infrastructure in nearby Dzhankoi and a possible attack against an oil depot in the same city.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over Crimea between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m. local time, disclosing no information about possible damage.

The hit against the Krasnohvardiiske station seemed to be "precise," Crimean Wind reported, without providing further details on the consequences.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Throughout the full-scale war, Kyiv's forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military facilities and logistics in Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014.

Recent weeks also saw Ukrainian forces step up drone attacks against railway infrastructure in Russian border regions, as well as oil facilities across Russia.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

