Sweden intercepts Russian fighter jets near its airspace over Baltic Sea

Sweden intercepted Russian military aircraft operating near its airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Swedish Armed Forces said on June 13.

The Swedish military said it launched Gripen fighter jets in two separate incidents involving Russian Su-24 and Su-34 aircraft flying in the Baltic Sea region. The Russian aircraft did not enter Swedish airspace.

"On Friday, Sweden's air defense readiness force launched two JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft in the Baltic Sea near Swedish airspace. The incidents involved a Russian Su-24 Fencer and a Su-34 Fullback," the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the incidents as part of a pattern of Russian military activity in the region.

"Twice on the same day, Sweden's air defense readiness force scrambled JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft near Swedish airspace. The recurring Russian activity over the Baltic Sea is serious," Kristersson said in a social media post.

"The Air Force's swift response demonstrates why readiness is required every day," he added.

Kristersson noted that no violation of Swedish airspace occurred but said the incidents underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of military preparedness.

"This time, there was no violation of Swedish airspace. But the incident shows how quickly the situation can change and how important it is for Sweden, together with our allies, to detect, identify, and intercept Russian military aircraft in order to secure our own airspace," he said.

The interceptions are the latest in a series of encounters involving Russian military aircraft near NATO countries in the Baltic region following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Other countries bordering the Baltic Sea have reported similar incidents in recent months. In May, Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over international waters in the Baltic Sea, with Polish officials describing the flight as a provocation.