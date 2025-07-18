First Australian Abrams tanks reach Ukraine after 9-month wait

The first group of 49 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine by Australia is now in the hands of the Ukrainian military, the Australian Defense Ministry announced on July 18.

The tanks were promised to Kyiv in October 2024, but delivery was reportedly delayed for nine months due to resistance from the United States.

Ukraine has already received the majority of the promised U.S.-made Abrams tanks, and the final tranche is expected to arrive "in the coming months," the Australian Defense Ministry said.

"The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion. ... Australia remains steadfast in our support for Ukraine and seeing a just and lasting peace," Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on May 19 that the first tanks were being shipped to Ukraine over the private objections from U.S. officials. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the pending delivery during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.

The U.S. has to grant formal permission before the Abrams vehicles can be transferred to another country. In April, ABC reported that officials in Washington had not yet granted permission and questioned the tanks' utility on the battlefield in Ukraine. One official said the U.S. had warned Australia against sending the tanks even before the aid package was announced.

Despite ongoing private objections, Washington eventually granted Australia permission to begin shipping the tanks.

"These modified M1A1 Abrams tanks will deliver more firepower and more mobility to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.

"They meet a direct request from the Ukrainian government and form part of Australia's unwavering commitment to protect the global rules-based order."

Australia pledged to send Kyiv the 49 "soon-to-be-retired" Abrams tanks as part of a broader military aid package worth $163 million. Ukraine previously received 31 Abrams tanks from former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in late 2023, though it is unclear how many are still operational as of 2025.

Thanks for reading this article and staying informed. The Kyiv Independent operates without a wealthy owner or a paywall, relying solely on readers like you to fund our journalism. Consider joining our community today.