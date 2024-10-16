Australia to give Ukraine almost 50 US-made Abrams tanks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Australia will donate Ukraine 49 "soon-to-be-retired" U.S.-made Abrams tanks, the Australian media outlet ABC News reported on Oct. 16, citing Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy.

The delivery comes after a controversy erupted earlier in 2024 when media reports emerged that the Australian military decided to quietly disassemble and bury its fleet of multi-role Taipan helicopters, even though Kyiv sent an official request for their transfer to Ukraine.

Conroy told reporters that it was "time to move on" about the Taipan helicopters and made no indication that the decision to give Ukraine the Abrams tanks was related to the backlash over their non-delivery.

The tanks will be delivered as part of a larger package of military aid worth 245 million Australian dollars ($163 million).

"These tanks will deliver more firepower and mobility to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and complement the support provided by our partners for Ukraine's armored brigades — Australia has been steadfast in our support for Ukraine," Conroy said.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said that the delivery of tanks was a "significant contribution" that would be an "essential part of our land defenses."

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Australia has provided Ukraine with more than $1 billion in aid, including $866 million in military assistance.