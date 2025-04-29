Transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine stalled due to US resistance, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fleet of decommissioned U.S.-made Abrams tanks that Australia promised to Kyiv has not yet been delivered, in part due to resistance from Washington, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on April 28, citing unnamed defense officials.

Australia pledged to send Kyiv 49 "soon-to-be-retired"M1A1 Abrams tanks as part of a broader military aid package in October 2024.

The tanks are still sitting in Australia, the ABC reported. Defense officials told the outlet that the U.S. has to grant formal permission before the vehicles can be delivered to another country. This permission has not been granted, they said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision earlier this year to temporarily freeze all military aid to Ukraine may have also complicated the delivery, the outlet reported in March. An unnamed American official told the ABC that the U.S. government had warned Australia against sending the tanks before the package was announced last fall.

One defense official, speaking anonymously about the current delay, also cited other potential problems with delivering the Abrams tanks.

"We are starting to doubt if the Ukrainians actually want these vehicles — the tank roof is the weakest point of the Abrams and this is a drone war," the official said.

"There is also the concern that with a possible peace deal looming it would be embarrassing to have the tanks on board ships in the middle of the ocean, and there is also a lack of ranked personal that are necessary to babysit the assets at sea."

The effectiveness of Abrams tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine has been previously called into question by Western officials. The Associated Press (AP) reported in April 2024 that Ukrainian forces were pulling the tanks from the front lines due to the high risk of detection by Russian drones. The Ukrainian military denied the claim.

"The tanks are doing a great job on the battlefield, and we are definitely not going to hide from the enemy what makes them hide," a front-line unit said.

The Australian Defense Ministry told the ABC that the promised tanks are "on target" to reach Ukraine in 2025.

"Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025, the M1A1 export process remains ongoing," a ministry spokesperson told the ABC in a statement.

"Defense continues to work with the Ukrainian government in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment."