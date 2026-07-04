Fires reported at ferry terminal, airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea as Ukrainian strikes continue

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military continued its barrage of attacks on targets in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on July 4, reportedly striking key infrastructure on the peninsula, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

According to the media outlets, NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) detected fires at various locations on the peninsula, including at the ferry terminal in off the Kerch Strait.

Photos posted to social media by local residents purport to show several fires near the city of Kerch following a Ukrainian drone attack. Explosions were also heard throughout the night.

Fires were also reported at a military airfield in the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy, just one day after Ukrainian strikes targeted the Saky air base on the peninsula.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the strikes.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone campaign against occupied Crimea in recent weeks, conducting a coordinated series of strikes aimed at isolating the peninsula from Russian military logistics while systematically degrading its military infrastructure.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea announced a regional state of emergency on June 26 as attacks continue to disrupt energy and fuels supplies.

In June alone, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other military units, reportedly destroyed or seriously damaged 172 Russian defense industry and fuel and energy facilities, as well as nearly 3,000 additional military targets.

Recent attacks have led to ongoing fuel shortages in the regions, leading proxy officials to fully suspend fuel sales to civilians on June 21. While authorities have subtly eased restrictions, videos posted to social media show hours-long wait times at service stations on the peninsula.