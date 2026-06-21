Russian-occupied Crimea completely suspends gas sales to civilians as Ukrainian drone strikes squeeze peninsula

Gas stations in Russian-occupied Crimea have been instructed as of June 21 to completely suspend sales of fuel to civilians, as Ukraine steps up medium-range drone strikes on energy infrastructure across the peninsula.

"Fuel will only be dispensed to state services that ensure the vital activities and security of the Republic of Crimea," Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Crimea, said in a video address on the morning of June 21.

The ban is effective as of 9 a.m. on June 21, Aksyonov added.

The announcement comes after overnight Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure in the peninsula.

Drone strikes on Russia's energy facilities have become central to Kyiv's war strategy, aimed at eroding Moscow's capacity to fight and bringing the reality of the war home to Russian civilians.

A wave of Ukrainian medium-range strikes have targeted occupied Crimea in recent weeks. Kyiv aims to turn the peninsula "into an island" by striking Russian supply chains to isolate Crimea from mainland Russia, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on June 17.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck fuel transit terminals and port infrastructure in the early hours of June 21 on both sides of the Kerch Strait, a key logistics corridor feeding the peninsula. A day earlier, Ukrainian drones hit gas compressors and a bridge connecting Crimea to Kherson Oblast.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," said in a post on Telegram that strikes on the night of June 21 targeted oil terminals, gas compressors, and radar systems in Crimea.

Ukraine has also stepped up its long-range air campaign in recent months, with dramatic strikes on Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Moscow faced a record barrage of Ukrainian drones on June 18, as almost 200 Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital forcing the refinery to shut down operations indefinitely, according to Ukraine's General Staff.