Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Russia

Fico did not pass messages from Zelensky to Putin during Moscow meeting, Kremlin claims

4 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Fico did not pass messages from Zelensky to Putin during Moscow meeting, Kremlin claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (R) enter the Great Kremlin Palace during their talks after the Victory Day parade, on May 9, 2026 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not convey any "messages" from President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with the Russian President Vladimr Putin in Moscow on May 9, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.  

Fico was the only European Union leader to visit Moscow for Russia's Victory Day celebrations, though he skipped the parade itself. Previously, a Slovak official said Fico could pass along messages from Zelensky to Putin during his meeting with the Russian leader.

Ushakov claimed this didn't happen — though he admitted Fico discussed his recent meetings with Zelensky during his talk with Putin.

"(T)he prime minister informed our president and our delegation that he had indeed met with Zelensky a few days ago," Ushakov said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

"Zelensky shared with him his assessment of the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian context. But Zelensky did not convey any messages through him. It turned out that Fico simply provided a fairly detailed account of what he had discussed with Zelensky."

Ushakov said Fico and Putin discussed "the Ukrainian issue" as well as "many other topics."

The leaders reportedly discussed Russian-Slovakian relations, including energy supplies and resuming a bilateral intergovernmental commission on cooperation that has been dormant since 2021.

Fico told Putin that Russia and Slovakia "cannot limit (their) cooperation to (the energy sector) alone," the Russian state outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Fico's controversial visit to Moscow follows a series of talks with Zelensky, including a face-to-face meeting with the Ukrainian president in Yerevan on May 4. Those meetings, which came not long after the defeat of Kremlin ally Viktor Orban in Hungary, saw Fico take on a warmer tone toward Kyiv after months of mounting tensions.

Slovakia's Deputy Foreign Minister Rastislav Chovanec said on May 7 that Fico's Victory Day visit "is primarily focused on commemorating the end of the Second World War" and may provide an opportunity for Bratislava to liaise between Kyiv and Moscow.

"But yes, alongside this, he's also going to meet the Russian president, to whom he may convey messages from the Ukrainian president he met twice over the past week," Chovanec said. "The prime minister may also obtain valuable information from the Russian president on how Putin views efforts to end the war."

Fico's visit nonetheless drew criticism from European leaders and the Slovak opposition.

"(T)here is no normal, legitimate reason why Robert Fico should spend this day in Moscow," Slovak MP Michal Simecka said on May 9, according to the Slovak news outlet Aktuality.

read also

Magyar sworn in as Hungary’s prime minister as Kyiv eyes reset in ties
Magyar’s Tisza party resoundingly defeated Orban’s Fidesz in the parliamentary elections on April 12, pledging a pivot away from Budapest’s pro-Moscow direction and a mend in ties with the EU.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Zelensky’s parade permit for Putin is way better than a drone attack
The declaration issued by President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8 made a good case for the election of comedians to higher office: I hereby decree: 1. To authorize the holding of a parade in Moscow (Russian Federation) on May 9, 2026. For the duration of the parade (beginning at 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 9, 2026), the area of Red Square shall be excluded from the plan for the use of Ukrainian weapons. Humor is an underrated weapon in the arsenal against fascism. Zelensky, former professional
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Why Putin’s Victory Day cult is failing Russia’s war veterans
Russia will celebrate Victory Day on May 9 — the most sacred date in its political calendar and the centerpiece of a state-built cult of war. Over more than two decades of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule, the Soviet memory of World War II has moved far beyond commemoration, with its complexities and crimes erased in favor of a simplified, heroic narrative that has also been weaponized — the Kremlin has used the language of World War II to frame its enemies, above all Ukraine, as “Nazis,
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
SlovakiaRobert FicoVolodymyr ZelenskyEuropean Union
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, May 9
US falls below Russia in survey of global perceptions.

The global perception of the United States has fallen for a third consecutive year, now ranking several spots behind Russia, a survey commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundations revealed on May 7.

Saturday, May 9
Show More

Editors' Picks