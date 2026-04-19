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Lithuania, Latvia bar Slovak prime minister from using airspace for travel to Moscow

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Lithuania, Latvia bar Slovak prime minister from using airspace for travel to Moscow
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China, on Sept. 2, 2025. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Lithuania and Latvia will not let Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico use their airspace to travel to Moscow for Russia's Victory Day celebrations in May, he said April 18.

"Lithuania and Latvia have already announced that they will not allow us to fly through their territories during the flight to Moscow," Fico said in an address.

"Why? Member states of the European Union do not allow the Prime Minister of another member state of the European Union to fly to these territories," Fico said, criticizing the decision.

Fico travelled to Moscow for Russia's Victory Day a year prior despite calls from European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, to boycott the event in 2025.

"I will definitely find another route as I did last year when we were torpedoed by Estonia," Fico said.

On May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe, often using celebrations to glorify the Soviet Union and justify its war. Most European nations, including Ukraine, mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Fico and outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are widely regarded as Russia's closest allies in the European Union.

Orban was ousted after he lost Hungary's election on April 12 to his opponent, Peter Magyar, who is expected to take office in several weeks.

Both Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly voiced opposition toward EU attempts to support Kyiv as Russia continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

As the EU plans to move toward the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has said his country is prepared to veto the measure unless Bratislava receives assurances regarding the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil via Ukraine, according to Slovak outlet Dennik N.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Robert FicoSlovakiaVictory DayAirspaceLithuaniaLatvia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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