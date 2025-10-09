Europe faces 'significant risk' of major war if Russia starts mobilization, Zelensky says

If Russian President Vladimir Putin launches a new mobilization in Russia, it could pose a grave threat to Europe and spark a world war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 8.

The president's warning comes as Russia steps up provocations against NATO countries, including a surge of mysterious drone sightings across Europe that have raised fears of hybrid warfare.

"Wherever there is quick success, that is where (Putin) will go if there is mobilization," Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists. "There is a significant risk that Putin will actually go to a world war."

According to the Ukrainian president, the danger stems from Putin's political need to demonstrate "success" after almost four years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"Mobilization means a definite loss of popularity for the Russian leader. That is the only reason he has not done it," he said. "If there is mobilization, it will be a challenge to Europe. He will start a major war."

Russia's mobilization in 2022 — the first since World War II — followed military setbacks on the front lines and triggered mass protests and emigration, with more than 261,000 Russians fleeing.

While the Kremlin later declared mobilization "completed," no presidential decree officially ended it.

Instead of launching another draft campaign, Moscow has depended on financial incentives and recruitment campaigns, offering lucrative contracts to volunteers willing to serve in the army.

"Believe me, they definitely didn't want to pay big money for contracts. Such big money as they have been paying all these years. Imagine the price of protecting his personal rating," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly warned that unchecked Russian aggression in Ukraine could eventually spill beyond Ukraine's borders and into NATO territory.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered Polish territory. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace, though Bucharest chose not to engage.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters also entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes on Sept. 19, prompting the Baltic country to invoke consultations under NATO's Article 4.

European leaders have echoed Zelensky's concerns. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in July that Russia could be ready for a military confrontation with Europe within the next two years.

Tensions between Russia and NATO have escalated since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with growing fears among Western officials that the Kremlin may be preparing for a broader confrontation.