Blackouts in Russia fair response if Moscow targets Ukraine's grid, Zelensky says

Russian citizens will experience blackouts if Moscow attempts to inflict them on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 8 during a meeting with journalists.

The warning comes as Ukraine expands its capacity to strike Russian energy infrastructure in response to Moscow's systematic attacks on Ukrainian power facilities. Recent Ukrainian strikes are already causing widespread disruptions in the Russian border regions.

"We told them they must understand: if they want to blackout us, we will do the same," Zelensky said. "(Russia) must feel the price of this war. But we are not killing civilians."

A Ukrainian attack damaged energy facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod on Oct. 5, leaving nearly 40,000 residents without electricity. Zelensky noted that the distance from Ukraine to Belgorod and Kursk oblasts allows for the use of various weapons in Ukraine's arsenal.

"One of the most intense areas from which Ukraine is being attacked is the Belgorod area," Zelensky said. "They are also striking the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region."

The comments come amid growing concern over Moscow's preparations for a renewed winter campaign targeting energy infrastructure, a tactic that left millions without electricity last year.

The president also highlighted that Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have created a gasoline deficit approaching 20%, contributing to shortages in parts of Russia and Russian-held areas.

Recent reporting in the media and Russian regional statements have documented disruptions and rationing at gas stations in occupied Crimea, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, and Sverdlovsk oblasts.

Zelensky said key Russian oil export terminals, Ust-Luga and Primorsk, are now within range of Ukrainian strikes. The ports serve as major export hubs for crude oil and petroleum products from refineries, making them vital for Moscow's energy exports and budget revenues.

"There is a positive side, because we have had various moments, and now we are no longer talking about isolated cases. We understand that Ust-Luga and Primorsk are within reach," he said.

The president added that Ukraine is successfully using Neptune and Flamingo missiles in tandem, though he declined to specify how many times they were deployed last week.

"We are not saying that these weapons are being used on a massive scale. We are simply saying that they are being used, and we are seeing the first tangible results of our weapons," he said.

The president also said the domestically developed drone-missile "Ruta" struck a Russian offshore platform for the first time at a distance of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Zelensky's remarks come as Kyiv appeals to its allies for more long-range strike capabilities and as it seeks to leverage battlefield pressure to strengthen its position in any future negotiations.

Ukraine has prioritized developing long-range strike drones and cruise missiles to hit Russian targets far behind front lines and slow Moscow's war machine.