Russia has recruited 280,000 contract soldiers in 2025, military intelligence says

Russia has called up approximately 280,000 military personnel under contract since the start of the year and is on track to achieve its recruitment goals, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with Ukrinform published on Sept. 7.

HUR reported in August that the Kremlin aimed to enlist 343,000 people in 2025 and was exceeding its monthly recruitment targets.

"According to our data, as of September 1, 2025, the Kremlin has called up about 280,000 military personnel under contract," Skibitskyi said.

Russia owes its recruitment success to strong financial support and propaganda campaigns, Skibitskyi said. Moscow makes "large payments" to contract soldiers, with the current rate for signing a first contract at 2 million rubles (about $24,612).

Russia continues to enlist at least 35,000 soldiers per month, Skibitskyi said.

"So there are all signs that they will fully fulfill their recruiting plan by the end of the year," he said.

To avoid another large-scale draft following the deeply unpopular partial mobilization in 2022, Moscow has leaned on lucrative contracts and extensive recruitment campaigns, offering large signing bonuses and a generous benefits package.

Russia has also resorted to enlisting hundreds of thousands of convicts and recruiting people with chronic medical conditions, including HIV and hepatitis.

In July, Russian lawmakers introduced a bill on July 22 that would allow year-round conscription. If passed, the new system would replace the traditional bi-annual draft, enabling continuous replenishment of military personnel.