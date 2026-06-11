European trust in US security falls to all-time low, survey finds

European trust in the United States as a security partner has fallen to an all-time low, with most Europeans no longer viewing Washington as a reliable ally under President Donald Trump, according to a survey published June 10 by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Only 11% of respondents across 15 European countries now consider the United States an ally, down from 16% six months ago and 22% in November 2024, the survey found. Meanwhile, 25% view the U.S. as either a rival or an adversary.

The findings reflect a growing belief among Europeans that they cannot depend on the United States for their security and must take greater responsibility for their own defense.

Roughly half of respondents described the United States as a "necessary partner" rather than an ally.

The survey also found that Europeans increasingly support higher defense spending and greater strategic autonomy for Europe, including measures that could be financed through common European debt. Respondents were, on average, 4 percentage points more likely to support increased national defense spending than a year ago. Italy was the only country surveyed where a clear majority remained opposed.

However, there is limited support for replacing NATO with a European alternative. Just 29% of respondents said such a move would be a good idea, while 28% opposed it. The remaining respondents did not express a firm view, suggesting public opinion on the issue remains fluid.

Despite the sharp decline, respondents indicated they do not view the deterioration in transatlantic relations as permanent. Many said they expect ties with Washington to improve after Trump's presidency and "want to leave the door open to that possibility."

The survey also found that while Europeans continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion, they are less enthusiastic about further eastward expansion of the European Union and remain reluctant to send their own troops to post-war Ukraine.

Respondents also remain opposed to renewing purchases of Russian oil and gas despite continued pressure from high energy costs. Majorities across the countries surveyed favored prioritizing European renewable energy instead.

The decline in confidence in the United States was evident across most countries included in the poll. According to the ECFR, supporters of only two right-populist political parties — Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) and Reform UK — continued to view the U.S. as an ally.

The survey was conducted in May among 19,481 respondents in Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.