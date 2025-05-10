EU officially endorses unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support" for Ukraine's accession, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"(T)he presence at the Victory Parade of a country that bombs cities, hospitals, and daycares, and which has caused the deaths and injuries of over a million people over three years, is a shame," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
"According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law," a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.
"I have great hope that an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine will be reached this weekend," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 9, shortly before traveling to Kyiv alongside the leaders of France, Poland, and the U.K.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will arrive in Kyiv early on May 10.
The United States embassy in Kyiv on May 9 issued a warning that Russia could launch "a potentially significant" attack in the coming days, despite Putin's self-declared Victory Day "truce."
The sanctioned oil tankers have transported over $24 billion in cargo since 2024, according to Downing Street. The U.K. has now sanctioned more shadow fleet vessels than any other country.
EU officially endorses unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
The European Union released a statement on May 10 in support of calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it would "serve as a vital step toward reducing civilian suffering and allow space for meaningful talks for genuine peace."
Ukraine has repeatedly stressed the necessity of a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia has dismissed the proposal, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling U.S. media on May 10 that such a move would play to Kyiv’s "advantage."
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts towards achieving such peace."
During both of the so-called ceasefires proposed by Russia during the Easter holidays and Victory Day celebrations, Ukrainian soldiers across the front line told the Kyiv Independent of multiple instances of Russian attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's ceasefires as "theatrical."
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on May 10 for talks with Zelensky, amid the EU's support for calls for a 30-day ceasefire.
U.S. President Donald Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Russia, despite having repeatedly praised Putin in the early stages of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.
Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire on May 8, adding that "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."
"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added.