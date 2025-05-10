EU officially endorses unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

The European Union released a statement on May 10 in support of calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it would "serve as a vital step toward reducing civilian suffering and allow space for meaningful talks for genuine peace."

Ukraine has repeatedly stressed the necessity of a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia has dismissed the proposal, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling U.S. media on May 10 that such a move would play to Kyiv’s "advantage."

"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.

"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts towards achieving such peace."

During both of the so-called ceasefires proposed by Russia during the Easter holidays and Victory Day celebrations, Ukrainian soldiers across the front line told the Kyiv Independent of multiple instances of Russian attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's ceasefires as "theatrical."

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on May 10 for talks with Zelensky, amid the EU's support for calls for a 30-day ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Russia, despite having repeatedly praised Putin in the early stages of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.

Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire on May 8, adding that "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added.