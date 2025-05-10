Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons, Peskov says

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support" for Ukraine's accession, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"(T)he presence at the Victory Parade of a country that bombs cities, hospitals, and daycares, and which has caused the deaths and injuries of over a million people over three years, is a shame," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
"According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law," a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.
"I have great hope that an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine will be reached this weekend," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 9, shortly before traveling to Kyiv alongside the leaders of France, Poland, and the U.K.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will arrive in Kyiv early on May 10.
The United States embassy in Kyiv on May 9 issued a warning that Russia could launch "a potentially significant" attack in the coming days, despite Putin's self-declared Victory Day "truce."
The sanctioned oil tankers have transported over $24 billion in cargo since 2024, according to Downing Street. The U.K. has now sanctioned more shadow fleet vessels than any other country.
The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology.
Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons, Peskov says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to the front line. Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give rest to their existing ones. So, why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" Peskov told ABC News.
Peskov added that Russia wants shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine to stop, repeating that, otherwise, a ceasefire will be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
Peskov went on to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means," but without a clear resolution to the war in place Russia "has to" continue the war.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, explaining that three-day ceasefires proposed by Russia around Easter and Victory Day were "theatrical."
During both of the so-called ceasefires proposed by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers across the front line told the Kyiv Independent of multiple instances of Russian attacks.
International pressure is mounting against Russia to agree to a longer ceasefire, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arriving in Kyiv on May 10 as a show of support for Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Russia, despite having repeatedly praised Putin in the early stages of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.
Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire on May 8, adding that "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."
"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added.