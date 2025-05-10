Become a member
Saturday, May 10
Saturday, May 10
War

Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons, Peskov says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons, Peskov says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Congress of The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow on April 25, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / Getty Images)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.

"Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to the front line. Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give rest to their existing ones. So, why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" Peskov told ABC News.

Peskov added that Russia wants shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine to stop, repeating that, otherwise, a ceasefire will be "an advantage" for Ukraine.

Peskov went on to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means," but without a clear resolution to the war in place Russia "has to" continue the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, explaining that three-day ceasefires proposed by Russia around Easter and Victory Day were "theatrical."

During both of the so-called ceasefires proposed by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers across the front line told the Kyiv Independent of multiple instances of Russian attacks.  

International pressure is mounting against Russia to agree to a longer ceasefire, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arriving in Kyiv on May 10 as a show of support for Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Russia, despite having repeatedly praised Putin in the early stages of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.

Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire on May 8, adding that "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added.

RussiaUkraineCeasefireUkrainian weaponsUnited StatesTrump & RussiaTrump & UkraineEuropean alliesDmitry Peskov
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

