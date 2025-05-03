Zelensky rejects Putin’s truce proposal as 'theatrical,' backs 30-day ceasefire plan from US

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a three-day ceasefire from May 7–9 as a "theatrical performance" designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Interfax Ukraine reported on May 3.

Speaking to journalists in a closed-door session, Zelensky reportedly said the proposal was not a serious attempt to end the war and reiterated Ukraine’s support for a U.S.-backed strategy calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Zelensky warned that Moscow’s history of violating short-term truces undermines any trust in its latest offer.

"They kill until the 7th, pause for a couple of comfortable days, then start attacking again on the 11th," he said.

Putin’s announcement, presented as a "humanitarian truce" from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11, came as the Kremlin continues to reject Ukraine’s calls for a complete cessation of hostilities. More than 50 days ago Ukraine has accepted the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

"An unconditional ceasefire is a model that the Americans have proposed. We are following it. From this date or another date, preferably earlier," Zelensky said. "Yes, let's try 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? Because it is impossible to agree on anything in three, five, seven days."

He suggested Putin’s initiative was a gesture intended to simulate goodwill in response to peace signals reportedly delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because it is impossible to build any plan for the next steps to end the war in two or three days,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv is willing to begin the 30-day truce at any time — "the 1st, 3rd, 5th, or if he needs the 7th — fine, then from the 7th for 30 days." He emphasized, however, that without proper monitoring, any temporary pause risks being exploited by Russia.

Zelensky said Ukraine had shared its position with the U.S., U.K., and France, and that Washington understood Russia’s proposal was unserious. "At least the official position of the White House is that they see this as just games on his part," Zelensky said.

The Victory Day ceasefire is the latest in a series of truce initiatives announced by Moscow, which it has itself repeatedly violated.

Earlier this month, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21. Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.