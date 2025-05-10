Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrive in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support" for Ukraine's accession, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"(T)he presence at the Victory Parade of a country that bombs cities, hospitals, and daycares, and which has caused the deaths and injuries of over a million people over three years, is a shame," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
"According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law," a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.
"I have great hope that an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine will be reached this weekend," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 9, shortly before traveling to Kyiv alongside the leaders of France, Poland, and the U.K.
The United States embassy in Kyiv on May 9 issued a warning that Russia could launch "a potentially significant" attack in the coming days, despite Putin's self-declared Victory Day "truce."
The sanctioned oil tankers have transported over $24 billion in cargo since 2024, according to Downing Street. The U.K. has now sanctioned more shadow fleet vessels than any other country.
The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology.
Washington and its partners are considering additional sanctions if the parties do not observe a ceasefire, with political and technical negotiations between Europe and the U.S. intensifying since last week, Reuters' source said.
Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrive in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on May 10 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived separately in the capital to join the group.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
"We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion," a joint statement released by the U.K. ahead of the trip reads.
“We reiterate our backing for (U.S.) President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace."
Macron confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" — a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire — would take place during the Kyiv visit, with some countries participating virtually, the Guardian reported on May 9.
The visit comes one day after Trump demanded a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. Reuters reported on May 9 that the U.S. and European allies are currently finalizing their proposal for a full 30-day truce.
Since March, Kyiv has said it is ready to implement a full ceasefire if Moscow agrees to the same terms. Russia has repeatedly rejected the proposal, demanding sweeping concessions from Ukraine, including an end to all foreign military assistance.
Upon arrival, four European leaders joined President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska at the Memorial for the Fallen at Kyiv's Independence Square, honoring not only the Ukrainian but also foreign soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.
"We honored the memory of the soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom, for Ukraine's independence," Zelensky wrote on Telegram with a video of their visit.
"Eternal glory and gratitude to the heroes – those who are no longer with us, but who remain with us forever. Eternal remembrance to those who gave their lives defending Ukraine."