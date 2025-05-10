Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrive in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on May 10 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived separately in the capital to join the group.

The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.

"We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion," a joint statement released by the U.K. ahead of the trip reads.

“We reiterate our backing for (U.S.) President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace."

France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz (R) arrive at Kyiv railway station on May 10, 2025, ahead of a gathering of European leaders in the Ukrainian capital. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (C), French President Emmanuel Macron (R), and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrive at the Kyiv Central Station on a special train. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Macron confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" — a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire — would take place during the Kyiv visit, with some countries participating virtually, the Guardian reported on May 9.

The visit comes one day after Trump demanded a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. Reuters reported on May 9 that the U.S. and European allies are currently finalizing their proposal for a full 30-day truce.

Since March, Kyiv has said it is ready to implement a full ceasefire if Moscow agrees to the same terms. Russia has repeatedly rejected the proposal, demanding sweeping concessions from Ukraine, including an end to all foreign military assistance.

Upon arrival, four European leaders joined President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska at the Memorial for the Fallen at Kyiv's Independence Square, honoring not only the Ukrainian but also foreign soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.



"We honored the memory of the soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom, for Ukraine's independence," Zelensky wrote on Telegram with a video of their visit.

"Eternal glory and gratitude to the heroes – those who are no longer with us, but who remain with us forever. Eternal remembrance to those who gave their lives defending Ukraine."