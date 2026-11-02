Confrontation involving National Guard soldiers unfolds near Kyiv, police deny hostage reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A confrontation reportedly broke out in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a village on the outskirts of Kyiv, where local residents gathered near a private house with National Guard soldiers present on Nov. 2.

The national police said it was present at the scene and said reports that people were being unlawfully detained or that someone had died were false. According to the statement, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from a private ambulance crew reporting they had been prevented from reaching a man inside the building.

Upon arrival, officers found soldiers from a National Guard unit near a private house, along with local residents gathered outside.

In an update, Ukraine's National Guard said people requiring medical attention had been taken away from the building by ambulance approximately two hours before its statement was issued. The National Guard said details about their injuries or medical conditions would be provided later and reiterated that no deaths had occurred.

According to Kyiv Independent reporters at the scene, a large group gathered outside the residential building to protest the alleged unlawful detention of a few dozen men, appearing to be recently mobilized, by National Guard members.

Protesters proceeded to throw eggs at police and National Guard troops and broke through a brick wall in an attempt to access the building. Authorities responded with tear gas and shooting in the air. National Guard reinforcements later arrived at the scene, Kyiv Independent journalists report.



A bus arrived at the scene and attempted to transport around a dozen individuals being held in the residence. It is unknown if the bus left the area as protesters allegedly attempted to stop the bus and cut the tires of the vehicle.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a tense standoff, with people demanding access to the building and alleging that inside people were being detained and injured.

Several Telegram channels claimed that armed men were holding around 40 people hostage in the basement of the building. Unverified reports also alleged that one person had been killed.

Olha Reshetylova, Ukraine's military ombudsman, said that a search was being conducted at the site and the circumstances at the scene will be clarified.



"The military ombudsman office is working at the scene of events on Petropavlivska Borshchahivka together with the command of the National Guard of Ukraine," Reshetylova said. "All military personnel are safe, medical assistance is being provided."

The circumstances remain unclear as authorities continue to investigate. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims circulating on social media.