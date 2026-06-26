Chemical plant, energy infrastructure reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones in Russia's Tula Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military launched a drone attack on Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on June 26, reportedly striking a chemical plant as well as energy infrastructure in the region, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

The independent Exilevona Plus Telegram channel, citing resident accounts, reported multiple explosions in the area of the Azot chemical plant in the city of Novomoskovsk, with a ammonia-like smell reportedly by residents as lingering in the air following a purported strike.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev later reported that a Ukrainian drone struck an unspecified "industrial facility" in Novomoskovsk.

Energy infrastructure was also reportedly targeted amid a wide-ranging attack on the region.

Milyaev said that power lines were damaged in the attack. NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) also detected a fire on the territory of the Novomoskovsk State District Power Plant, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Power outages in Novomoskovsk were reported on social media.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strike.

Novomoskovsk is located about 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Ukraine. The Azot chemical plant was most recently targeted by Ukrainian attack on June 14.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.



