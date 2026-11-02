Russian Defense Ministry to propose delaying troop salary payments, media reports

A draft order by Russia's Defense Ministry sees December salary payments delayed into January 2027 for those not involved in the war against Ukraine, independent Russian outlet Verstka reported on Oct. 30.

December payments would usually be issued by Dec. 25, while troops are generally paid between the 10th and 20th of each month, according to rules adopted in 2019, Verstka said. The draft sees the payment of salaries moved to the time between Jan. 11 and 21 of the next year, according to Verstka.

The Joint Group of Forces, referring to the command currently fighting in Ukraine, would be exempted from the rule and receive their December pay before the new year, Verstka said, according to the draft. December bonuses for contract soldiers would also be paid in December, according to a provision in the draft, suggesting that payment schedules for combat units likely stay unchanged, Verstka said.

Should the order be adopted as it was written, it would come into effect this year. The change in payments would be the first of its kind in at least 18 years, Verstka said, tracing the December payments practice through ministry orders from 2011 and 2008. The practice likely even dates back to the Soviet Union, Verstka said, citing an instruction from the Soviet State Bank issued in 1986.

The draft does not give a reason for the change, according to Verstka’s report.

Bloomberg meanwhile reported that the Russian government full-year deficit is expected to widen to 7.3 trillion rubles (about $89.9 billion), meaning about 3.2% of Russia's gross domestic product. This is an increase from a deficit of about 2.2% in September, Bloomberg said, amid increased spending due to Russia's war against Ukraine.