Fires burn in Russian city of Lipetsk after reported Ukrainian attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions sounded and fires burned in the Russian city of Lipetsk late on Oct. 27 following an attack by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus reported.

A fire broke out in the area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant after air defenses were engaged, according to the monitoring channel.

Local authorities have not commented on the attack, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

A 2025 investigation by Ukrainska Pravda found that the plant supplies Russian defense companies that produce air defense systems, drones, missiles, and other weapons.

Ukraine has sanctioned the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, while Canada and Australia have sanctioned Russian Billionaire Vladimir Lisin, who owns the site.

Russia's missiles pounded Kyiv early on Oct. 27 in a deadly attack striking a university campus, a major bridge, an administrative building, and medical facilities.

At least one person was killed, and 15 people have been injured in the Russian attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukrainian forces attacked an ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, setting off explosions at the site overnight on Oct. 27, monitoring channels reported.

Strike drones targeted the site in an attack that took several hours near the city of Khrustalnyi, according to Exilenova Plus.