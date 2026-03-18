Drone attack on Russia's Krasnodar kills 1 and damages multiple apartment buildings, mayor says

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An overnight drone attack on Krasnodar killed one person after a drone struck an apartment in a multi-story residential building, Mayor Evgeny Filipov said on March 18.

The attack also caused damage across other parts of the city.

According to Filipov, the drone debris damaged the roof of a medical center as well as a power line, leaving parts of the city without electricity as emergency crews responded to fires and outages.

Fragments of drones were found in multiple residential areas, including courtyards of apartment buildings and private homes, while broken windows were reported in at least one high-rise.

Authorities said emergency services are working at all impacted sites, and inspections of the area are ongoing.

Officials urged residents not to approach drone debris and to report any findings to emergency services.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Krasnodar Krai, located just east of occupied Crimea, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.

Previously, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, overnight on March 16, setting the site ablaze, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Just a day earlier, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 15, Russian Telegram media channels reported.