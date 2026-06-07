Crimea oil depot reportedly struck in Ukrainian attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil depot was struck in an aerial attack on the town of Yedi Quyu in Russian-occupied Crimea early on June 7, social media channels reported.

A fire broke out at the Semikolodyansk oil depot amid the strikes, according to the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

On the same night, Ukrainian drones struck energy and railway infrastructure in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The strikes come as Ukraine is expanding its middle strike campaign, targeting military assets at the operational depth of roughly 20 to 300 kilometers (10 to 185 miles) from the front line.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Drone operators from Ukraine's 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have taken aerial control of part of Russia's land supply route to occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military reported on June 6.

On June 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is now capable of striking all of Moscow's military logistics in the occupied territories.

"Our warriors now have the capability to reach Russian military logistics across virtually the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territory. There are practically no safe roads left for the occupier in the south and east of our state," he said.