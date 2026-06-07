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Crimea oil depot reportedly struck in Ukrainian attack

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Smoke rises from a fire burning in the distance
What purports to be the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in the occupied town of Yedi Quyu in Crimea. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil depot was struck in an aerial attack on the town of Yedi Quyu in Russian-occupied Crimea early on June 7, social media channels reported.

A fire broke out at the Semikolodyansk oil depot amid the strikes, according to the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

On the same night, Ukrainian drones struck energy and railway infrastructure in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The strikes come as Ukraine is expanding its middle strike campaign, targeting military assets at the operational depth of roughly 20 to 300 kilometers (10 to 185 miles) from the front line.

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Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Drone operators from Ukraine's 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have taken aerial control of part of Russia's land supply route to occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military reported on June 6.

On June 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is now capable of striking all of Moscow's military logistics in the occupied territories.

"Our warriors now have the capability to reach Russian military logistics across virtually the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territory. There are practically no safe roads left for the occupier in the south and east of our state," he said.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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