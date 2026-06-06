Ukraine apologizes to Greece over naval drone incident, says it shows Russia's war threat to Europe

Ukraine has apologized to Greece over an incident involving a naval drone that was discovered in the country's waters last month, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on June 5.

The statement came after Greece issued a formal diplomatic protest to Ukraine on June 3 over the incident. The vessel, which Greece says was Ukrainian, was found by fishermen on the shores of Lefkada on May 7, triggering diplomatic tensions between Athens and Kyiv.

"It was the result of circumstances brought about by the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," Tykhyi said, adding that Kyiv remains committed to international law and maritime safety and seeks to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In its protest, Greece argued that the vessel's presence posed a threat to maritime traffic and could have resulted in civilian casualties or environmental damage.

According to the Ukrainian spokesperson, Ukraine and Greece share concerns about threats to international and regional security, including maritime security, as well as the activities of Russia's shadow fleet.

Tykhyi thanked the Greek people for their "steadfast support" of Ukraine, saying that Kyiv highly values its friendly relations with Athens.

"The Ukrainian side is convinced that this incident, much like similar occurrences in other regions, demonstrates that Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine poses a threat not only to our country but also to neighboring friendly states, Europe, and the world at large," Tykhyi said.

The case follows numerous cases of both Russian and Ukrainian drones straying into the territory of NATO countries amid the ongoing all-out war, sometimes as a result of air defense fire or jamming.

In a separate incident, a Ukrainian naval drone exploded in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanța on June 5 after allegedly being affected by electronic warfare interference.