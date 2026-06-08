Zelensky meets King Charles during UK visit focused on peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle on June 8 during his visit to the U.K., as Kyiv works with European allies to revive efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The meeting came a day after Zelensky traveled to London for talks with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and E3-format discussions involving the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany on the future of peace negotiations with Russia.

Charles has remained one of Ukraine's most prominent supporters among Western heads of state since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The king has also raised Ukraine in conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, Zelensky thanked the monarch and the British people for their backing.

"As always, a good audience with His Majesty King Charles III... I thank His Majesty, the people, and the entire United Kingdom for their ironclad support for our people," Zelensky said.

The U.K. remains one of Kyiv's closest allies and a leading member of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of more than 30 countries seeking to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees.