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Ukraine's ex-Supreme Court chief reaches plea deal, gets 5 years in jail

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by Oleg Sukhov
Ukraine's ex-Supreme Court chief reaches plea deal, gets 5 years in jail
Vsevolod Kniaziev (L), dismissed from the position of the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, in the courtroom of the High Anti-Corruption Court in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian court upheld a plea bargain between Vsevolod Kniazev, ex-head of the Supreme Court, and prosecutors on June 8.

The decision represents the most high-profile conviction in a corruption case in Ukraine's independent history.

Kniazev, who had been charged with taking a bribe, fully admitted his guilt and agreed to testify against his accomplices, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

According to the plea deal, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced him to five years in jail and banned him from holding judicial or law enforcement jobs for three years.

The court also ruled to confiscate Kniazev's apartment and house, his savings worth over $200,000 and a bribe worth $1.25 million.

Additionally, he agreed to donate $1.1 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the Come Back Alive charity.

Kniaziev was charged with accepting a bribe in 2023. He was dismissed from his position through a vote of no confidence.

The same year, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged Ukrainian oligarch Kostyantyn Zhevago with bribing Kniaziev in exchange for a decision in his favor.

The trial in the Kniazev case began in 2024.

In May 2026 the NABU also charged three Supreme Court judges with receiving bribes in exchange for rulings in Zhevago's interests as part of the same case.

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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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