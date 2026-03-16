Russians losing Telegram access as Kremlin moves to block popular messenger

Russians are reporting loss of access to Telegram as the Kremlin pushes citizens onto a state-sponsored alternative to the popular messenger app.

Sboy.RF, a Russian service that tracks internet outages based on user complaints, shows a massive spike in reports of Telegram outages from users across Russia, reaching 7,826 on March 16.

Reported Telegram outages by date and over the past 24 hours. Source: Sboy.RF

Russian media outlet Kommersant likewise reported on Monday that a much anticipated Telegram cut-off had begun.

With over a billion active users, Telegram is one of the most popular applications in the world. It remains particularly popular in countries with restricted media.

Telegram's advertised "censorship resistance" has made it a vital source of information for millions in both Russia and Ukraine. But a project by Russian billionaire Pavel Durov, Telegram has walked a fine line with the Russian government for much of the past decade. Many Ukrainians have vocally advocate moving away from Telegram out of fear that it cooperates with Russian police and intelligence agencies.

In February, Russian communications authority Ruskomnadzor announced that they would begin blocking Telegram inside the country, in what has become an ongoing escalation.

"Russia has opened a criminal case against me for 'aiding terrorism.'" Durov wrote on Telegram on Feb. 24. "Each day, the authorities fabricate new pretexts to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram as they seek to suppress the right to privacy and free speech. A sad spectacle of a state afraid of its own people."

Meanwhile, Max, the Kremlin-sponsored alternative to Telegram also appeared to be experiencing issues in Russia, with outage reports exceeding 1,000 on March 16.