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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
What purports to be footage of a Russian oil depot ablaze following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, overnight on March 16, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, overnight on March 16, setting the site ablaze, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported, citing local residents.

Prior to the reported attack, Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory late on March 15.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the strike, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

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Labinsk is located about 345 kilometers (214 miles) southeast of occupied Crimea and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin wages its war against Ukraine.

Kyiv considers oil facilities to be valid military targets as they directly fund Russia's war.

Just a day earlier, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 15, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

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Overnight on March 14, Ukrainian drones struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery, sparking a large fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Authorities also reported a separate drone attack on the Port Kavkaz facility in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where three people were injured, and a technical vessel was damaged after drone debris fell on a dock complex.

"Both facilities are involved in supplying the Russian military," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Attacks on RussiaRussian oilKrasnodar KraiRussiaUkraine
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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